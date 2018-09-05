Superheroes set to assemble in Leeds for walk in aid of children’s heart unit

Superheroes will step out together to raised vital funds for the city’s congenital heart unit this weekend.

Expect to see the likes of Batman, Spiderman and even heart surgeons themselves line up alongside heart patients and their families and friends at Temple Newsam on Sunday.

The annual themed event is all in aid of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund which works to support children and adults born with congenital heart disease across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Participants have been raising sponsorship for the one-mile walk in aid of the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit at Leeds General Infirmary, and a host of attractions for families from across the district to enjoy, will further boost the fundraising effort.

Starting from 11am, there will be a face painter, a balloon modeller, a decommissioned fire engine, children’s rides, bouncy castles, craft stalls, prize-every-time games, food stall and more, with a proportion of the takings from each attraction going to the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

More than 40 per cent of children who have a heart operation need long-term care.

Some 10,000 children are cared for and treated at the congenital heart unit in Leeds each year.

Sharon Milner, chief executive of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, said: “Our annual Superhero Walk is a great event because it celebrates the everyday superheroes we support.”

She said she hoped for a strong turnout as she invited families from across Leeds get involved.

Ms Milner added: “We would encourage families to come along, enjoy the day and help us raise valuable funds for congenital heart disease patients in our region.”

The family fun day is free.

To sign up to the sponsored walk, see chsf.org.uk/event/superhero-walk/