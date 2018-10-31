Sundara Karma, Metronomy and Tom Grennan to play Live at Leeds 2019

The first names on the line-up for next year’s Live at Leeds festival have been revealed.

Sundara Karma, Metronomy and Tom Grennan will top the bill during the event on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

The Vaccines playing a previous Live at Leeds show. Credit: Mark Bickerdike.

Swim Deep, Dream Wife, Black Honey and Sports Team are also due to take the stage when the event returns.

Live at Leeds is a part of Leeds International Festival 2019, an “annual celebration of new ideas, local creativity and international culture” taking place between May 2 and 12.

Festival review: Live At Leeds

Live At Leeds 2019 festival director Andy Smith said: “It’s really good to see breakthrough artists coming back for 2019, both Sundara Karma and Tom Grennan cut their teeth at the event making their first appearances in 2016 and ‘17 respectively.

“They’ve both had a great few years, selling out Leeds Academy and enjoying critical acclaim since their last LAL appearances; it’s amazing to welcome them back topping the bill.”

Tickets are on sale from £36 plus booking fee at https://www.liveatleeds.com