Summertime blues are over for drivers fed-up with work on the M62 near Leeds

Leeds motorists cursing disruption caused by a major improvement scheme on the M62 have been handed a much-needed reason to be cheerful.

Work on the roundabouts and slip roads at junction 27 of the motorway near Gildersome got under way at the end of last month.

Drivers have since faced delays due to slip road lane closures – but yesterday Highways England said the restrictions would be lifted ahead of the start of the new school term next week and the increased traffic levels that will come with it.

Highways England project manager Esref Ulas said: “Work is progressing well on the M62 junction 27 scheme, which will improve journey times and reduce congestion at this junction.

“The lane closures on the westbound exit slip roads from the M62 and M621 will be removed in time for the schools going back next week.

“Lane closures have been in place over the summer holidays when traffic flows are lower, to allow us to widen the slip roads while minimising disruption to drivers.”

Work at junction 27 is scheduled for completion in spring next year.

A second phase of the M62 improvement scheme, at junction 28, near Tingley, is set to begin next month.

It will involve work to widen the junction’s westbound and eastbound exit slip roads and is also due for completion next spring.