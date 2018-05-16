Summer vibes at new Leeds food pop-ups

Summer style dishes are on the menu as the Trinity Kitchen prepares to swap its set of street-food pop-ups.

The new rotations will be in situ from next Monday and feature muffins, burgers, prosecco and sizzling Caribbean cuisine.

Muffin Man and Co is offering homemade English muffins, filled with slow roast pork belly or smoked salmon, to its signature bacon jam.

The Luxury Diner is serving up hot dogs, burgers and fries and its vegan ‘B12 Burger’ - the only one of its kind in Leeds - makes its debut featuring plant-based patty which simulates the juiciness and texture of its beef counterpart.

Also new this time is Burger and Lobster Brothers, offering something a little more luxurious for lunch. It’s signature ‘Loaded Lobster’ includes a secret burger and lobster sauce.

For vegans, Wanderer Junk Food is the perfect destination featuring cauffalo wings, Chilli Chease Dogs and burgers.

Jenny’s Jerk Chicken returns to bring a taste of the Caribbean to Leeds. Renowned for its unique jerk seasoning, barbecue chicken wraps, curried goat and other sizzling Caribbean cuisine, it will no doubt be a massive hit.

Thai Khrim and its hand-crafted ice-cream is back as is Vincenzo the Prosecco Van.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager, said: “Alongside some old favourites who have seen phenomenal success, we are delighted to welcome Muffin Man and Co, The Luxury Diner, Wanderer Junk Food and Burger and Lobster Brothers to our unique venue and positive they will be a big hit with customers.”