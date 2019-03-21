Successful Leeds charity shop relaunches

strategic branding agency BML in Leeds has launched a new version of its successful online charity print shop.

The website, which has been released under the new name of Prints For Charity, aims to raise even more money for deserving local causes.

All prints sold in the shop are created by members of the BML team and all profits raised are donated to local charities.

The project has already raised thousands of pounds for worthy causes, including Leeds Mind, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice. Money is currently being raised for the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract, a charity that provides palliative care and support for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

All prints are available in four sizes, from A4 to A1 and printed to order by a fine art specialist in Harrogate.

The print collection features a diverse range of themes, covering everything from Yorkshire Cycling and animals’, to ‘Leeds landmarks and beer.

The latest print series on the site is their Clocks of Leeds collection, inspired by their ongoing Clocks of Leeds mini project.

Dave Holloway, creative director at BML said: “We are delighted to be able to give the charity print shop a much needed refresh. We’re a positive business and we firmly believe that we have an obligation to leave the world in a better place than we found it. We’ve been fortunate to have a fantastic response to all the prints we’ve created so far, which has led to sales from all around the world. Our hope is that the new shop will enable us to raise even more money for the organisations who need it the most.”