Stunning showcase from north Leeds allotments at annual show

Stunning produce grown by members of a Meanwood allotment were showcased to the masses at an annual show today.

The Meanwood Parkside Road Allotments’ Association’s annual flower and veg show took place on Sunday at Meanwood CofE Primary School.

This is the 18th year the association has held the show - which has proved popular in the local community.

Ann Lythe, committee member at the association, said: “We hold it every year now.

“ We started off very small but were asked by a lot of people in Meanwood to continue it so we have done and now this is our 18th year.

“Everything has been grown by the people on Parkside Road allotments. We are lucky to have fantastic allotments.”

Meanwood Parkside Road Allotments currently has a waiting list of over 80 people, for one of the 40 plots.