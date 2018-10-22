Stunning photos show Orionid meteor shower over Yorkshire - and this is when you can see it

Have your say

The Orionid meteor shower burst across Yorkshire's skies on Sunday night in a spectacular display.

Stargazers were treated to some brilliant sights in the heavens, as these photos show.

A plane and a Satellite pass by as a man stargazes at Brimham Rocks in Yorkshire as the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

One photo, taken in Normanton, West Yorkshire, shows how visible the meteor shower was.

Another picture was taken at Brimham Rocks, in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in North Yorkshire.

The Orionids are so-called because the point they appear to come from, called the radiant, lies in the constellation Orio

When can you see the Orionid meteor shower?

The Orionid Meteor shower over Normanton, West Yorkshire. 21/10/18

The shower peaked on Sunday night, but it will still be visible for much of October across Yorkshire and the UK.

The best time to see them is after 10pm and they will be visible at various points in the sky until 6am.

Areas with lower levels of light pollution, like parks or fields, will be better than urban centres, but the meteors should be visible everywhere on clear nights this month.