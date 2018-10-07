Stunning medieval home set within 11th century castle goes on the market for £1.25m

Have your say

This incredible home set within an 11th century castle which has gone on the market for a cool £1.25m comes with a priceless feature - a LORDSHIP title.

The three-floor home, set in the Thurland Wing of Grade II-listed Thurland Castle, even comes with its own moat and battlements.

The medieval property can only be accessed via the castle's original stone arch and gateway stretching across the ancient bridge over the moat.

Once owned by 'The Stainless Knight', Brian Tunstall - a war hero who died at the Battle of Flodden in 1513 and was immortalised in a poem by Sir Walter Scott - the Thurland Wing has been extensively renovated to bring its 1,000-year past up to date.

However, the castle retains many original features including mullion windows and stone fireplaces.

A surviving feature of the castle is the ballroom, complete with Carrera marble fire place, carved linen-fold wood panelling dating back to the 1880s, and stained glass windows.

The Thurland Wing, Lancs., is a family property, with all three bedrooms offering en suite facilities and the master suite boasting dual-aspect views over the Lancashire countryside.

The updated kitchen has a traditional aga as well as a Belfast sink and a stunning large skylight.

