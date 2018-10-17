Students inspire city baked goods

A Leeds bakery is seeking festive inspiration from a team of sixth form students from Roundhay School.

Bloom Bakers recently joined forces with the students, who are busy working on designs that draw inspiration from their hometown of Leeds at Christmas. And now one of these lucky students will see their own design featured on the sticker of the Bloom Bakers’ Lebkuchen tins, being produced for Christmas 2018.

“As we bake all of our Elisen-Lebkuchen by hand here in Leeds, we proudly name them Eleedsen-Lebkuchen,” said Lisa Shepherd, one of the founders of the bakery, which launched in 2016.

“We can’t wait to see what the students have produced. The designs will be submitted to us by the end of October, and the Lebkuchen tins will be launched this November. They will be available to buy at local Christmas markets as well as online while stocks last.”

Lebkuchen are German gingerbread, famous for their high nut cotent, that come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, and are typically packaged in decorative tins. People in Britain are becoming more familiar with them, as many mainstream supermarkets now sell them, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

“There is a big difference in the quality of Lebkuchen produced, even in Germany,” said Lisa, who hails from Nuremberg, home of the authentic Elisen-Lebkuchen version of the Christmas treat.

“We think ours are the best outside of Nuremberg. Each year these exquisite tins get a new design and are shared as holiday gifts among friends and family. We hope that out Eleedsen-Lebkuchen tins will carry on this tradition of love, friendship and coming together through food this Christmas in Leeds.”