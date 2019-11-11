Student union backlash as Leeds Council proposes tighter controls on household waste

The proposed PSPO for North West Leeds will introduce stricter controls on household waste in student areas - including Hyde Park and Headingley

A new PSPO for Leeds North West would ban street parties and public drinking, as well making it an offence to breach rules on household waste.

The order would target people who dump rubbish on the street and do not not recycle or dispose of it correctly.

This would apply to anyone who leaves waste outside their property in the restricted area - except between 6pm on the day before bin collection and 9pm on bin collection day.

Jess Carrier of Leeds Beckett Students' Union said issues with rubbish are often due to overcrowding in student houses

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Leeds Beckett Students' Union say the order would unfairly target students, rather than improving relations between the community and coming up with long-term solutions for excess household waste.

Jess Carrier, the union's welfare and community officer, said bins are often overflowing due to the overcrowding of back-to-back terraces in Headingley and Hyde Park.

Jess said: “Many of these issues are down to landlords, who are overcrowding houses. If you pack eight people in a house meant for three, then of course you will have more waste.

“This is linked to long-term issues with recycling and ongoing debates about infrastructure. We think this order is a more reactionary route.”

The PSPO would protect those who are forced to leave rubbish outside full bins if there was no other option available and they were found to take all steps "reasonably available" to dispose of their rubbish correctly.

But Jess says while she understands the council has to address the issue, it must improve the lack of infrastructure that leads to excess waste, particularly during student changeovers.

She added: "This order creates a bigger gap between students and residents, it puts up more barriers when student unions in Leeds are working to bridge that gap.

“As a union, we want to see a more joined-up approach. Student changeovers have been uncoordinated and we want to work together with the council and police.

“I do understand the council are at the mercy of funding cuts and the issue its linked to bigger problems, but this reactionary order isn't the answer.”

Leeds Council says it always aims to provide the correct waste facilities for the number of people in a household.

Anyone who thinks their landlord may be breaking the law by overcrowding a property is asked to contact the council as soon as possible.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "If the PSPO is given the go-ahead, we would aim to consult with and work closely with local organisations and residents, including universities, to ensure that significant improvements can be made around this area which would be to the benefit of everyone living and working in the area affected.

"This would not just be through formal enforcement and the greater powers provided through the PSPO to tackle irresponsible behaviour from landlords and residents, but also through other avenues, such as a wide-ranging behavioural change programme and face to face engagement and outreach.

"We are also currently reviewing our waste collection arrangements to see how we can improve further recycling and re-use levels across Leeds.

“The student changeover period can be particularly challenging, which is why we despatch additional refuse vehicles and significantly enhance the presence of our Cleaner Neighbourhoods team in the area during this time.