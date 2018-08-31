Student’s tennis pitch wins her a summer placement

Have your say

A student from Horsforth has won a summer placement with a top branding agency.

Megan Heath, 21, is currently working at Michon Creative having wowed bosses at the independently-owned Nottinghamshire firm.

The second year graphic design student’s final pitch in front of the executive team at the company headquarters showcased her creative ideas around a “live brief” to reinvent the world of tennis.

Her clothing line, jingle, promotional video and animated logo for the ‘Make a Racket’ campaign impressed.

She said: “It’s busy but I’m really enjoying it. I’m learning things that you don’t learn at university – like the account management and budget side of things.”

Megan, who studied at St Mary’s Catholic High School, Menston, and Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College, Leeds, plans to make a career in the creative industries when she graduates next year.