Student broke man's jaw in dancefloor attack at Leeds city centre nightclub

A student who broke a man's jaw during a Leeds city centre nightclub brawl has been jailed for four months.

Jack Hutchinson was caught on camera punching and kicking the victim as he lay on the ground in Mint club, on Harrison Street,

A judge who jailed Hutchinson described the assault as a "ferocious attack."

Three other men were handed community orders over the incident on September 29, 2017.

David Hall, prosecuting, said the incident happened in the early hours of the morning at a student night.

Violence broke out on the dance floor between two rival groups.

Footage showed Hutchinson attacking his rival before door staff ejected both groups from the club.

Mr Hall said Hutchinson told someone he had broken the victim's jaw.

The violence then continued outside the club.

Mr Hall said the victim had to have an operation to have metal plates fitted to his jaw and may be scarred for life.

Hutchinson, 23, of Gotts Road, New Wortley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and affray.

The court heard Hutchinson has now graduated with an accounting and finance degree.

His barrister, Mark Robinson, said Hutchinson's career depended on the outcome of the court case.

Jailing Hutchinson, judge Christopher Batty said: "I do not do this lightly. But I'm afraid when someone aims kicks to the head and causes serious injury there has to be a custodial sentence."

Sam Hebblethwaite, 24, of Harold Grove, Hyde Park; Danny-Lee Wright, 22, of Gotts Road, New Wortley, and Thomas Clarke, 22, of Headingley Avenue, Leeds, pleaded guilty to affray.

They were each made the subject of a 12-month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work and a six-month curfew.

Judge Batty told the men: "What you did was an absolute disgrace.

"You came to this city to be part of this city and then you behaved in that way."