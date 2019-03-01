Strictly stars Anton and Erin dance into Yorkshire

Have your say

Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag bring Those Magical Musicals to the Yorkshire stage in Marc

The world of ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography set to iconic theatrical favourites such as; the Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Cabaret, Wicked, Top Hat, Jersey Boys and many more.

Featuring the vocal talent of TV favourite Lance Ellington and the magnificent Manchester Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe and a sensational West End dance ensemble.

Anton and Erin Dance Those Magical Musicals will be performed at Hull New Theatre on Thursday March 14 at 7.30pm.

Book at the Hull City Hall Box Office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.