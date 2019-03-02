Storm Freya ‘danger to life’ winds set to batter Leeds as weather warning issued

Storm Freya is set to batter Leeds, as the Met Office issues a weather warning for the city.

Forecasters predict the storm will hit this afternoon and may be severe enough to cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Gusts of more than 50mph are likely heading into the evening. The yellow weather warning is in place from 3pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday morning.

The Met Office is warning that there could be some damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs and fallen branches and that some roads and bridges may close.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

They also warn that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage and that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

On Sunday Leeds is set for a bright start with sunny spells and just the chance of a shower.

It will then get increasingly cloudy into the afternoon, with spells of rain increasingly likely until the wind picks up around 3pm when the weather warning starts.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “This is a developing situation and the track of Freya’s strongest winds could change over the next few days, so we are advising people to keep an eye on the latest forecast and warnings from the Met Office.

“Where winds are strongest we can expect significant disruption to travel, with damage to buildings and trees likely. It’ll be especially dangerous near coastal areas due to the wind whipping up large waves.”

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”