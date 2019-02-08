Storm Erik: Heavy rain and strong winds set to hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud, light and heavy rain, strong winds and some small periods of sunny spells.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Leeds from 12.15am to 3pm tomorrow (9 Feb).

Named Storm Erik by Met Éireann, the strongest and most damaging winds are expected in the Republic of Ireland, but the Met Office have issued warnings for Northern Ireland and Scotland on Friday, with the warning extending to parts of northern England early on Saturday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Will Lang, said: “Southwesterly winds will strengthen across the UK on Friday, so it’s going to be a windy day for everyone.

“Across southern parts of the UK gusts will reach 40mph widely inland, however the strongest winds are expected across Northern Ireland and Scotland, with gusts of 50 to 60mph possible.

“This swathe of strongest winds will spread to parts of northern England early on Saturday morning.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of light rain and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Light rain will continue early afternoon, turning heavy between 1pm and 2pm, before easing and becoming sunnier late afternoon. The temperature will remain at 11C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 7C by 8pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain, with some small periods of sunny spells and cloud. There will also be strong gusts of wind tomorrow, with weather warnings in place. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 12 Feb to Thursday 21 Feb said: “Through next week the unsettled weather looks to be mainly in the north and west, with southern and eastern areas seeing the best of the dry and bright weather.

“Northwestern areas should see temperatures around where we would expect for early February, although it may get quite cold in the south and east, with overnight frost and fog likely where the skies are clear at night.

“Towards the end of this forecast, it is too early to say for sure what will happen, but there is a good chance we will see some wet and windy spells at times. This could bring a risk of snow to eastern or southern areas if it gets cold enough.”