Storm Eleanor: What Yorkshire can expect tonight and tomorrow

Storm Eleanor has arrived.

The first named storm of 2018 is bringing high winds and heavy rain to the UK, having already made landfall in Ireland.

Yorkshire will avoid the worst of the storm - Northern Ireland and Scotland are both subject to amber warnings for gales tonight, and coastal areas are braced for 90mph winds.

A yellow warning has been issued for Yorkshire from 6pm tonight until Wednesday evening.

Wind speeds will build up to around 40mph tonight and will exceed 50mph in the early hours of the morning. Gusts of 30-40mph are likely throughout Wednesday.

There will also be heavy rain tonight, clearing by the morning, with a chance of sleet on higher ground.

Temperatures will remain mild, with high of seven degrees on Wednesday.

Bridgewater Place in Leeds will be subject to road closures tomorrow - a scheme to install windbreaks in the area is not due for completion until March.