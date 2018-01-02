Storm Eleanor could bring 80mph winds and flooding disruption

Strong winds of up to 80mph could lead to flooding and disruption to public transport as Storm Eleanor hits the country, the Met Office has warned.

Exposed areas are set to suffer the worst conditions as the fifth-named storm of the season arrives across Northern Ireland before crossing to the western coast of northern England and Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for north east and west England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland for between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

Other areas of the west and south are also expected to experience “very windy” conditions.

Coastal roads and properties along Britain’s western and southern coasts are vulnerable to high waves throwing beach material on to sea fronts, forecasters warned.

The warning predicts gales with gusts of 60mph to 70mph are likely while some western coastal areas have a chance of seeing gusts of up to 80mph.

Meteorologist Emma Sharples said: “There is likely to be some disruption possibly to public transport, bridges and other public services such as mobile phones and people need to be aware that there could be debris as well.”

She added: “The strong winds coincide with high tides in some western areas which could lead to large waves which could have some impact as well.”

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “The unsettled theme continues throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as many return to work on Tuesday and there will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland.

“The wind will pick up again later on Tuesday and Wednesday as developing Storm Eleanor heads towards the UK and Ireland.”

The Environment Agency warned earlier that strong winds and high tides could bring coastal flooding from Tuesday until Thursday.

Carol Holt, the Environment Agency’s flood duty manager, said: “We urge people to stay safe on the coast - take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades, and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take ‘storm selfies’.

“If you’re travelling, please check your route before setting off and don’t drive through flood water.”

Deputy chief forecaster Dan Harris added that next weekend could bring a return of colder conditions with a risk of frost, ice and wintry conditions, particularly in the north.

He added: “It could remain more unsettled in the south.

“The details of the forecast later this week and into the weekend are extremely uncertain at this stage, so my advice is to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as confidence will increase later in the week.”