Storm Callum: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly dull and miserable today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

Although Storm Callum will hit the UK today with wet and windy weather conditions, temperatures are still set to be reasonably mild in Leeds.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be overcast, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Light rain is set to hit at around 1pm, with the chance of a small sunny spell shortly after. However, it will then become overcast as the afternoon progresses, with another light shower forecast for 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to be cloudy, but the temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 18C by 5pm.

Light showers are set to return at 8pm, with this becoming heavier at 9pm and continuing throughout the night and well into tomorrow.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Heavy rain will continue throughout the early hours of the morning until around 11am, when rain will become lighter before easing off and turning to cloud. It will then be cloudy for the rest of the day until rain returns at 7pm onward, turning heavier at 9pm. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 13C and a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.