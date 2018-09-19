Storm Ali: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Leeds today

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and heavy showers. Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with heavy rain and wind, including Leeds.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals, with the temperature reaching 19C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be a mixed bag as heavy rain is set to hit at 1pm until the sun then makes an appearance at 2pm onwards.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will then continue to be sunny and warm until just after 7pm. Temperatures will be around 13/14C until they begin to dip after 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see less sun and more rain as cloud is forecast throughout the morning, with light showers beginning at around 11am, which will then turn into heavy rain and continue well into the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Light showers are expected throughout most of Friday, with the rain easing on Saturday but returning on Sunday with heavier showers.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.