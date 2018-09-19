Storm Ali: Met Office issues new yellow weather warnings as strong winds set to hit Leeds

Have your say

Storm Ali is currently in full force, bringing wet and windy weather conditions to multiple parts of the UK, including Leeds.

Two yellow weather warnings are now in place for Leeds over four days, as strong winds are set to hit the region.

Thursday (September 20) has a warning of wind in place from 6pm to 9am on Friday (September 21).

There is also a yellow warning of wind in place from 9am on Sunday (September 23) to 9am on Monday (September 24).

What to expect from these yellow weather warnings:

-There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

-There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches

-There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

-There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

-There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.