Stoner/psych rock combo Goldray showcase forthcoming album at Scarborough gig - one of only dates in UK tour - how to get tickets

Goldray will make their long-awaited return with a string of UK shows - including a Scarborough gig - to preview a new album.

The eccentric stoner/psych rock combo of Reef guitarist Kenwyn House and vocalist Leah Rasmussen, Goldray will be hitting the road to exclusively reveal tracks from their second album: Feel The Change for the first time.

Set for release later this year, Feel The Change will follow the band’s masterful debut album Rising, which was released in 2017 via Akashic Records.

WATCH the official promo video for single Soulchild here

Also featuring guest performances from the likes of Andy Treacey (Faithless) and Paul Winter-Hart (Kula Shaker) on drums, Rising garnered critical acclaim in major rock titles, with Classic Rock Magazine drawing parallels with the likes of The Doors, Cream and Pink Floyd, and sister magazine PROG referencing comparisons to Zeppelin and Kate Bush, plus nationwide radio support from BBC Introducing and Planet Rock.

Goldray have enjoyed a busy and varied live schedule over the past couple of years that saw them play the likes of Glastonbury, Bestival, Download Festival, Camden Rocks Festival, Hard Rock Hell, Ramblin’ Man Fair, Glastonbury Fringe and HRH Prog, as well as support the likes of Motorpsycho and the Von Hertzen Brothers.

Opting to take some down time in June of last year, the band decamped to the Livingstone Studios to begin laying down what would become the follow-up to their debut.

Working once again with Brit Award-winning producer Pedro Ferreira, the band recorded the bones of the new output there, before spending the ensuing months painstakingly honing the results into their upcoming release: Feel The Change.

“I’m a perfectionist really and we’ve spent a long time really making sure all the parts of the record fitted properly,” said Kenwyn of the album.

“To be honest it took us nearly six years to record the first Goldray album. And it’s taken us just about a year to make this new one, so considering how I tend to go into things I feel quite happy with the rate of progress.”

Kenwyn House initially teamed up with vocalist Leah Rasmussen in 2010. With a kindred passion for the disparate and wonderful sounds of the late-Sixties and early-Seventies, the pair shared a vision to blend psych and prog experimental arrangements of the era into their own creations under the guise of their Goldray project, with upcoming LP Feel The Change promising further explorations of this realm.

“There’s as much of a stoner rock, Prog and blues vibe on the new record as there is psych, it ticks all of those categories” said Kenwyn of the new material.

“That era between 1965 to 1975 is very dear to me and as a musician I wear my influences on my sleeve. There are probably more singles and more radio friendly elements on this record, not deliberately so but that seem to be the way our songwriting has gone, there’s probably a few more foot stompers, the first album was quite arty and psych and this one still keeps that element but has a bit more of a bums on seats kinda vibe about it too.”

Although the release date of the album is still to be confirmed, those eager to get a sneak-peak ahead of the pack are guaranteed to hear a healthy amount at the upcoming live shows this month.

After a slight re-shuffle of members since the release of Rising, the upcoming shows will also see a new-look line up joining Kenwyn and Leah on stage, including the highly talented new drummer Johnny Brister (who also plays throughout Feel The Change), plus sought-after session bassist Colin Parkinson.

“I’m really looking forward to it.” said Kenwyn of the tour, “God yeah, it’s what you live for as a musician really.

"The actual act of playing in the moment those songs you’ve created. It’s the reason why I got into it in the first place, why I got in bands, to play music, play guitar - I’m really looking forward to it. having a good gig is the greatest high, it’s an incredible amount of effort to get everything together as well as possible at that professional level musically; it takes everything really but it’s so worth it. It’s the best buzz ever and I’ve tried a few buzzes in my time.”

Goldray are at the Apollo Venue, Castle Road, Scarborough, on Friday April 19.

Tickets: www.goldrayband.com