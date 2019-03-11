Stone Broken to perform at Leeds O2 Academy

Music fans are in for a treat as one of Britain’s fastest-rising rock bands - Stone Broken - are headed to Leeds as special guests to Black Star Riders.

Following the recent success of their biggest UK headline tour to date, with many of the shows selling out, Stone Broken will now join Black Star Riders to perform at Leeds O2 Academy on October 26.

Tickets are now on sale for the gig.

As well as the Leeds date in the calendar Stone Broken will join Black Stone Cherry this July for shows in Germany and Holland.

Additionally, Stone Broken will play another 13 dates as part of a tour of the UK and Ireland this October as Special Guests to Black Star Riders. Wayward Sons are also on the bill.

On the festival front, meanwhile, fans can catch Stone Broken at Teddy Rocks Festival 2019 (The Darkness, The Zutons) in Dorset, headlining the Vocalzone Stage on May 5th; the band have also confirmed an appearance at Belladrum Festival 2019 (Jess Glynne, Chvrches, Elbow) in Inverness on August 1st.

In support of their recent headline UK run, Stone Broken released a brand new remixed version of ‘The Only Thing I Need’ taken from their current studio album, Ain’t Always Easy.

The new track has been given a fresh arrangement by renowned UK engineer and producer Adrian Hall, who has previously worked with such artists as Alicia Keys, The Clash, Robbie Williams and Goldfrapp.

The track is available as a fan collectible, Cd from www.stonebroken.com/store along with show ticket details.