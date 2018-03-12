Stolen dogs reunited with their owners after Huby break-in

Have your say

Four beloved pets stolen from a family home in Huby near Harrogate have been reunited with their owners.

Pugs Delilah, Piglet, Mary and French bulldog Fanny were taken on February 23 after thieves smashed their way through a glass backdoor to the property, taking the dogs and several items.

A little more than a fortnight later and they have been found and returned to their owners.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed today that four people have been arrested in connection with the burglary.

A woman aged 30 from Bradford and two men, aged 26 from Bingley and aged 28 from Shipley, were arrested and have now been released by police while officers’ investigations continue.

A fourth person, a 26-year-old man from Bradford, was also arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.

