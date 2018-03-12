Step into world of TV drama with educational workshop

The UK’s first ‘script to screen’ educational workshops outside of London have been launched in Leeds, giving pupils the chance to step into the drama of the television world.

It marks a further development of The Emmerdale Studio Experience at the former ITV studios, where selected filming still takes place.

Suitable for pupils aged seven through to 18, the sessions teach children about the production process from scripting right through to broadcast.

Those taking part will be able discover insights on filmmaking, allowing them an in-depth insight into the TV production process and opening up learning through interactive elements outside the classroom environment.

General manager Nikki Jacobs said: “This is a really exciting development for the attraction and for the region.

“Yorkshire has a great history of television production and we are proud to have the opportunity to help inspire the next generation in the home of the nation’s favourite soap.”

The visitor attraction, which was opened in Burley Road in 2016, features full set reconstructions, including the Dingle family’s living room, and a miniature version of the village where the long-running soap is set. All manner of props and costumes are also on display.