Stay connected with new scheme at Roundhay Park

A park in Leeds is set to be one of the best connected in Yorkshire after network points were installed to help with the staging of major events.

There are now several permanent connection points across Roundhay Park that partners can plug in to and have full internet access when hosting events - such as the World Triathlon.

A council report reveals temporary solutions have been used in the past, but at a high cost to the authority.

Now a sum of almost £80,000 has been set aside to allow for a permanent network across the whole park which, at seven acres, is one of the biggest city parks in Europe.

It also makes Roundhay the first park in Leeds to have such infrastructure installed and also comes as Leeds City Council prepares bids to host the World Triathlon event again in 2019 and 2020.

While the public will not be able to log onto the system it is something that is being looked into for the future along with the Lakeside Cafe and Mansion Cafe being able to tap into it, potentially generating income for the authority.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for Environment and Active Lifestyles, said: “We’re thrilled we’ve been able to introduce permanent infrastructure that provides internet access across Roundhay Park for events without leaving any permanent damage to the land.

“Wi-Fi will also now be available at the park for organisers to further maximise their event. We hope these crucial improvements will allow Roundhay Park to fulfil its potential as an event space. Roundhay Park is the first park in Leeds to have this permanent infrastructure and is well on its way to being the most super connected park in Yorkshire.”

Leeds based firm SCD Group Ltd has been awarded the contract to create the infrastructure while Open Reach will complete the connection.