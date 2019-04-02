Stanningley bypass closed both ways after crash causing major queues in Bramley, Leeds

Have your say

Stanningley bypass is closed both ways after a crash, leaving major queues in the Bramley area of Leeds.

Metro Travel News confirmed the closure in a statement on twitter at about 6.20pm on Tuesday, April 2.

It said: "#Leeds - RTC - Stanningley By-pass is closed westbound immediately after the exit ramp for Richardshaw Lane. @firstwestyorks Service X6 Diversion Bradford bound via Stanningley Road at Bramley Town End to Bradford Road at Dawsons Corner due to the closure of the by-pass."

First Bus issued this statement at about 6.30pm: "Service Update RTC - Stanningley By-pass is closed BOTHWAYS, immediately after the exit ramp for Richardshaw Lane."

A reporter at the scene saw major queues and slow-moving traffic on Bramley ring road.

They also said there were queues right up to Morrison's and that there were a couple of number 4 buses sat in the queues.

The X6 service towards Bradford is diverting via Stanningley Road.