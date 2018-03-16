Stalled lorry stuck in M62 central reservation

Have your say

A lorry is causing traffic to move slowly on the M62 after stalling in the central reservation.

It has come to rest eastbound between junction 26 for the A58 and junction 27 for A650 for Gelderd Road, but is not blocking any lanes.

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to take extra precautions when out and about today due to poor visibility caused by fog.



Early morning updates:

A1237

Accident on A1237 northbound between A59 and A19 A1237.

A616

Heavy traffic due to fog and visibility reduced on A616 Both ways between B6088 Manchester Road and A6102.

M1

One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M1 northbound between junction 30 A616 and junction 31 A57 Aston Way. Lane one (of four) is closed.

A63

Accident on A63 Hull Road both ways between Sand Lane and Lund Lane, near to Millfield Farm.

Fog

Motorists are being advised to be vigilant when travelling on the roads today due to large patches of thick fog which is reducing visibility.