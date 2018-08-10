Staithes rock fall death: Family pay touching tribute as tragic nine-year-old is named

The family of the tragic nine-year-old girl who was killed following a rock fall in the North Yorkshire beach town of Staithes have paid tribute after she was formally named.

Harriet Emily Nicola Forster, from Oxford, was tragically killed following the rock fall incident near the south pier at Seaton Garth at around 4.47pm on Wednesday (8 August 2018).

She was visiting Staithes with her family when the incident occurred.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, including the Coastguard, the RNLI, ambulance, air ambulance, fire and rescue and the police, Harriet was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police is compiling a report about the circumstances of the death on behalf of the coroner.

Harriet’s family have said in a statement: "We cannot comprehend the enormity of this tragedy. Harriet was the light of our lives.

“We ask that you give us time as a family to support each other through our indescribable pain. Thank you."

Anyone with information that could assist enquiries is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12180146823.