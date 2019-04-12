Stages are set for Leeds to host festival of dance and performance from around the world

Leeds is set to host a festival of dance, theatre and performance which features UK premieres and artists from five continents later this month.

The Transform 19 festival begins on April 26 and will see well-known Leeds landmarks and disused spaces become the stages for a daring and eclectic array of performance pieces from around the world.

Transform 19 has joined forces with Leeds 2023, what is now the city’s upcoming celebration of global arts and cultural life in Leeds, to work together to bring Leeds the most ambitious festival Transform has ever staged.

Highlights this year include the return to the city of former University of Leeds student Tianzhuo Chen, today considered one of the world’s most exciting contemporary artists. The festival will see the premiere of his piece An Atypical Brain Damage, where a warehouse is the setting for a large-scale pop opera exploring the subjects of folklore, social media and corporate identity.

Thought-provoking When It Breaks It Burns, sees Brazilian artists coletivA ocupação tell their real-life stories behind Brazil’s high school occupations of 2015 and 2016 using dance and live music while newly-commissioned Oh Europa by Action Hero receives its world premiere at Transform 19 and takes its inspiration from a six month, 32,000km journey across 33 European countries in a motorhome. Along the way, the creators asked the people they met to sing them a love song, which forms the basis of the new artwork.

In the meantime high tech mobile phone adventure game Rewire Leeds from German theatre and tech collective machina eX will see hundreds of players plot their way around Leeds and become special agents to protect the city.

Ruth Pitt, chair of Leeds 2023 Trust, said the event typifies the spirit of boldness and invention that will be at the heart of the Leeds 2023 programme.

She said: “Transform has grown into a truly international event which attracts artists from around the world to Leeds for a bold and innovative celebration of creativity and artistic invention.

“The festival not only makes an ambitious statement about culture in Leeds, it also brings our communities together while supporting and nurturing the next generation of theatrical talent.

“We’re exceptionally proud to be supporting Transform and excited to be working alongside the organisers as we continue to build what will be a dynamic and unique programme for Leeds 2023.”

Amy Letman, Transform Creative Director, added: “Transform 19 brings together some of the most game-changing artists from across Leeds and the globe, to ask both how we perceive and are seen by the world today. From culture clashes to gentrification, identity politics and activism – this collection of performances and events consider who already has power, and who needs power next. Transform 19 is the next step in an adventure to create a fearless international performance festival for Leeds.”

Transform 19, which runs from April 26 until May 4, will also feature a television studio takeover at Prime Studios including after show talks and salons, power brunches, discussions and after parties every night of the festival.

Tickets and more information about Transform 19, including the full programme, are available now at: https://transformfestival.org/