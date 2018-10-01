Sprinkler system was not switched on at Leeds Cottingley Towers flats when fire broke out

The sprinkler system was not switched on at Cottingley Towers flats when a fire broke out today.

Multiple fire engines were called to Cottingley Towers today following a fire breaking out. A police cordon was put in place around the towers and four people were treated by paramedics following the fire on the 20th floor.

The sprinkler system was installed following a £22Million programme of safety upgrades across various tower blocks in the city, after the Grenfell Tower fire in London was 'not currently operational'.

Leeds Council said the system is not yet switched on.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities said:

“It is extremely positive and a reflection of the fire prevention procedures that are in place at Cottingley Towers that the fire was contained.

"Leeds City Council tower blocks were built and are maintained to prevent fires from spreading, and none of our multi-storey buildings have flammable cladding.

“We are currently in the process of installing sprinklers at Cottingley Towers as part of our investment programme which are not currently operational as work in on going.

"While this work is set to be completed in the near future, it is important to note however, that this is not what stop fires spreading, because as explained, the design of the building does that already. What sprinklers can do however, is prevent injury and death in the flat where the fire starts.

“We will be continuing to prioritise the installation of sprinklers in buildings which house people who for reason of mobility or vulnerability are at higher risk of not being able to escape their individual flat in which the fire has started.

“The fire was spotted by a council employee and I would like to thank them for carrying out there work so diligently.

"Council officers have also been on site all day to support those residents affected and will be continuing to provide whatever help where necessary.”

