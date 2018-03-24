Springing into the summer season

Lighter nights and longer days are set to spring into action this weekend as the clocks go forward by one hour.

At 1am on Sunday the clocks will go forward one hour which means an hour less in bed but hopefully a sign of things to come after weeks of some of the worst wintry weather Leeds has endured for years.

Daffodils bloom at Temple Newsam in Leeds.

Snow should be swapped for snowdrops, the birds are singing and daffodils are blooming - and ringing in the changes to signify British summer-time will be the grand clock at the city centre’s Victoria Quarter, above designer shop Michael Kors.

It has been telling the time in Leeds since the turn of the last century.

It has stood the test of time too, having being in situ for almost 120 years, aided by an overhaul which was completed last year.

The clock, on the corner of Briggate and King Edward Street, was originally installed and manufactured by local clock maker William Potts of Leeds, as part of the original Frank Matcham designed buildings, around 1900

Over a period of time the original clockwork mechanism has been replaced by an electronic mechanism.

At the beginning of last year, as part of the refurbishment works undertaken to the Victoria Quarter buildings throughout 2015-2017, the electronic mechanism was fully overhauled and the clock face replaced by clock makers Smiths of Derby, (who merged with William Potts in 1933).

The clock was set to the correct time and is now fully operational since the refurbishment project was completed in December last year.

Nicola Hanson, deputy general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “The springing forward of the clocks this weekend is exciting for many as it marks the beginning of Spring and longer, lighter days.

“Our shops are open until 7pm every evening and 5pm on a Sunday, with dining options open even later, so there is plenty of time for our shoppers to enjoy what Victoria Leeds has to offer – and even more reason to explore now our days will start feeling that little bit longer.”