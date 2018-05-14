Spring sunshine set to make Leeds hotter than IBIZA on Tuesday

That's right folks, Leeds is set to be hotter than IBIZA on Tuesday.

If you've booked time off work on Tuesday then it's your lucky day. If you haven't, then you should make the most of the time you do have in the early evening when it set to be at its warmest.

The island of Ibiza is forecast to have 20C highs during Tuesday, while the Met Office are predicting Leeds to hit a truly whopping 21C.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday:

6am: Sunny - 10C

7am: Sunny - 11C

8am: Sunny - 12C

9am: Sunny - 14C

10am: Sunny - 16C

11am: Sunny - 17C

12pm: Sunny - 18C

1pm: Sunny - 19C

2pm: Sunny - 20C

3pm: Sunny intervals - 21C

4pm: Sunny intervals - 21C

5pm: Sunny intervals - 21C

6pm: Cloudy - 20C

7pm: Cloudy - 19C

8pm: Cloudy - 18C

9pm: Cloudy - 17C

10pm: Cloudy - 15C

11pm: Cloudy - 15C

The Met Office website says: "Becoming warm inland with long sunny periods and light winds, but low cloud, fog patches and cooler conditions may occasionally affect coastal areas.

"Then cloudier overnight with patchy light rain. Maximum temperature 21 °C."