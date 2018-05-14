Spring sunshine set to make Leeds hotter than IBIZA on Tuesday

That's right folks, Leeds is set to be hotter than IBIZA on Tuesday.
Hitting new heights at the Temple Newsam Park ‘Go Ape’ attraction
If you've booked time off work on Tuesday then it's your lucky day. If you haven't, then you should make the most of the time you do have in the early evening when it set to be at its warmest.
The island of Ibiza is forecast to have 20C highs during Tuesday, while the Met Office are predicting Leeds to hit a truly whopping 21C.
Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday:
6am: Sunny - 10C
7am: Sunny - 11C
8am: Sunny - 12C
9am: Sunny - 14C
10am: Sunny - 16C
11am: Sunny - 17C
12pm: Sunny - 18C
1pm: Sunny - 19C
2pm: Sunny - 20C
3pm: Sunny intervals - 21C
4pm: Sunny intervals - 21C
iPhone users in Yorkshire warned over 'black dot of death'
5pm: Sunny intervals - 21C
6pm: Cloudy - 20C
7pm: Cloudy - 19C
8pm: Cloudy - 18C
9pm: Cloudy - 17C
10pm: Cloudy - 15C
11pm: Cloudy - 15C
The Met Office website says: "Becoming warm inland with long sunny periods and light winds, but low cloud, fog patches and cooler conditions may occasionally affect coastal areas.
"Then cloudier overnight with patchy light rain. Maximum temperature 21 °C."