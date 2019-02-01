Sports fans gear up for super Saturday with Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos both in action

They will be the hottest tickets in town on what promises to be a super Saturday for sports fans in Leeds.

Leeds United’s top-of-the-table game against Norwich City at Elland Road tomorrow has been sold out for weeks as promotion fever grips LS11.

And, with the big match now almost here, ticketless fans have been busy calling in favours from friends and making increasingly desperate appeals on social media for spares.

For those who end up missing out, however, there is a champion consolation prize to savour in the shape of a mouthwatering day of televised sport.

United’s game is being shown live on Sky Sports, as is the first Super League match of the season for Leeds Rhinos, away at Warrington Wolves.

Sky will also be showing England’s second cricket Test against the West Indies, with Yorkshire stars Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow likely to be front and centre of the action.

Over on ITV, meanwhile, there will be live coverage of the England rugby union team’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.

All of which leaves armchair fans with just one headache – how to fit tomorrow’s games into their viewing schedule.

The cricket is due to start at 2pm and the rugby union at 4.45pm, with the Rhinos and United matches kicking off at 5.15pm and 5.30pm respectively.

One man ready to help supporters navigate their way through the fixture pile-up is Dan Sammé, from sports bar Shooters on the Headrow in Leeds.

He said: “We’re expecting a great atmosphere – we sell tailored packages for some games with drinks and food, and they have all gone for the Leeds-Norwich and England-Ireland matches already.

“We’re also opening up the Bierkeller [in the basement of the Shooters building] to make sure we have enough space.

“I’ve put together the table and TV plans and they’ve been done so that everyone is in eyeshot of all the games.”

Tomorrow’s feast of sport comes at the end of a memorable week for fans in Leeds, which was confirmed on Tuesday as the city that will host more matches at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup than anywhere else in the country.

It should also whet the appetite for the rest of this year, with major events such as the ICC Cricket World Cup, Tour de Yorkshire and UCI Road World Championships all visiting Leeds in 2019.

PS If you’re not in the mood for watching sport tomorrow, the day’s terrestrial TV highlights include the 2005 version of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (Channel 5, 3pm) and science-fiction film Deep Impact (BBC Two, 6.40pm).