Spitfire flyover for Wakefield Armed Forces day

Preparations are in full swing for Wakefield Armed Forces Day.

The event at Pontefract Racecourse on Saturday, June 16 will feature a flyover from a Spitfire from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, various military displays and games for children.

Pontefract historically contributed much to World War One through the racecourse itself. It was used from 1916 to 1918 as a ready-made airfield for the Royal Flying Corps.

The 33 and 76 Squadron landed their BE2c aircraft at Pontefract before they were sent to France. While the town itself saw 110 men and two women make the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The celebrations this year will be a great opportunity to show appreciation for the vital work our armed forces, past and present, have done.

“With a fun-filled programme of activities taking place throughout the day, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Please come along and show your support.”

The event will run from 10am to 4pm. The Royal Artillery are set to host a World War Two display featuring the history of the regiment and models.

Local armed forces groups, emergency services, veteran groups and community groups will also make a welcome return. New to the event this year is the West Yorkshire Police who will be putting on a K9 Fireside Police Dog Trials throughout the day.

Younger visitors will be offered a giant slide, bouncy castle, climbing towers assault course and paintballing.

Entry to the event and parking is free.

For more information and to share pictures on the day please visit www.facebook.com/WakefieldArmedForcesDay