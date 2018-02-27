Spice Girls set to perform at Harry and Meghan's Royal wedding - says Mel B

LEEDS star Mel B has confirmed that the Spice Girls will attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Appearing on US talk show The Real, she also sparked speculation that the recently reunited band would perform at the royal wedding in May.

When asked about a possible performance at the reception, Mel B threw papers she had been holding in the air and said: “I need to go, I’m going to get fired.”

Earlier in the interview, she was asked if she knows anybody who has been invited to the wedding, to which she

nodded.

“I don’t know if I should have said that,” she said, before clarifying that “us five Spice Girls” have all received invites. Asked what the invitation looked like she said: “That’s getting too personal if I actually describe it.”