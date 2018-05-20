Speed cameras in Leeds from May 21

A speed camera in Leeds.
A speed camera in Leeds.

Here are speed camera locations in Leeds from Monday, May 21.

Please note locations are subject to change without notice.

Broad Lane, Sandford: Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre: Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road.

A58 Easterley Road, Leeds: Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.

A61 Harrogate Road, Leeds: Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley: Between A6038 and B6153.

A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell: Between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

Whitehall Road, Drighlington: Between 40 metres east of King Street and 75 metres East of Old Lane.

A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome: Between 42A Gelderd Road and the railway bridge.

