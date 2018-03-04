Speed camera locations in Leeds

Here are the mobile speed camera locations for Leeds for the week commencing, Monday, March 5.

These are subject to change without notice:

Broad Lane, Sandford: Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre: Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road.

A58 Easterley Road, Leeds: Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.

A61 Harrogate Road, Leeds: Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley: Between A6038 and B6153.

A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell: Between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

Whitehall Road, Drighlington: Between 40 metres east of King Street and 75 metres East of Old Lane.

A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome: Between 42A Gelderd Road and the railway bridge.

A58 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk: Between Quarry Lane and Lowry Road.

King Lane, Leeds: Between 200m north of Alwoodley Lane and 50m of junction with the Ring Road.

Leeds Road, Rothwell: Between 260m north west of junction of The Mount and 50m south east of Calverley Court.

Methley: Between junction with the Hollings and 110m east of Green Row.

Queenswood Drive, Leeds: Between Queenswood Gardens and 229 Queenswood Drive.