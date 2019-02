Speed camera locations for the week ahead

Have your say

Here are the locations for speed cameras in Leeds this week

A644 Brighouse Road, Brighouse and Denholme Road: between A629 Halifax Road and Deep Lane

B6380 Beacon Road, Bradford: between Stephen Road and Wibsey roundabout

A650 Bradford Road, Frizinghall: between Emm Lane and Otley Road

A647 Great Horton Road, Bradford: between Cooper Lane and Moore Avenue

A658 Harrogate Road, Bradford: between Kilinghall Road and Pullan Avenue

A657 Leeds Road, Thackley: between Crooked Lane and Cross Road

A6177 Mayo Avenue: between Manchester Road and Rooley Lane

B6145 Thornton Road, Bradford: between Bell Dean Road and Lane Ends Close