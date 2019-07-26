Special football tournament in Leeds brings different cultures and backgrounds together

Charitable foundation, Clarion Futures, of Clarion Housing Group, has played host to a special football tournament in Leeds that brought together people from different cultures and backgrounds.

The tournament was funded by Clarion Futures and supported by the Leeds United Foundation and The Youth Association.

More than 25 people attended the event on Clarion Housing Group’s Sutton Park estate in Leeds. Three teams battled it out in the heat resulting in a very competitive event which was created by Community Ambassadors on the estate who wanted to bring young people together.

Community Ambassadors are teams of young people aged 11-19 who work with local youth and community partners to undertake social action in their communities. The programme, which is delivered by Clarion Futures, offers accredited training and volunteering opportunities while giving young people a voice.

Neighbourhood investment officer for Clarion Futures, Jess Duggal, said: “It was fantastic to see so many young people at the event, having fun and getting to know one another whilst playing football. We’re grateful for the support of the Leeds United Foundation and Youth Association and hope that the Community Ambassadors who organised the event feel very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Premier League Kicks Project Officer the Leeds United Foundation, Joe Scargill, said: “Leeds United through the Kicks programme has been providing football sessions on the Sutton Park estate for the last few months which have been very popular. The sessions allow the young people who attend to make new friends, learn new skills and improve their health.”