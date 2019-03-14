Special Americana night added to Top Secret Blues Festival

As the Scarborough Blues Festival reaches its eighth year it is celebrating by extending this year’s event to include an additional, and very distinct evening of Americana music.

The internationally acclaimed festival draws audiences from all over the world; last year people travelled from as far afield as Texas, Switzerland and Portugal as well as from all over the UK, to attend what one veteran audience member described as “the best festival I have ever been to.”

This year, festival organiser Mark Horsley hopes the special Americana night will be a chance for more local people to get hold of tickets for the event, which always sells out months in advance.

The Top Secret Blues Festival is held at the Scarborough Spa from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24.

The Special Americana Night is on the Spa Ocean Room on Thursday March 21. Doors 6.30pm; First Act 7pm; Close Midnight

Performing are Tortora and Tyzack; Lauren Housley; plus Top Secret Guest.

Local singer-songwriter Rich Adams will act the host and compere for the evening, and alongside his 15-year-old daughter Maddy will be occasionally interspersing the evening with his own interpretations of the Americana form.

“For the Thursday concert people will be able to purchase tickets for the single evening as opposed to having to commit to the whole festival – it’s a great opportunity to see world class country-infused blues and roots music right here in beautiful Scarborough” said Mark..

Tickets: £24 advance/ £28 on the Door

Tickets: 07956 925 925 or via Spa box office on: 01723 821888.