Sparklers urgently recalled in West Yorkshire after incidents with fireworks brand

West Yorkshire Trading Service has issued a warning to anyone who may have bought Turbo sparklers, manufactured by Czech pyrotechnics company Klasek.

They say a small number of incidents have made the sparklers unsafe.

Anyone who may have purchased these sparklers is urged not to use them and keep them away from any sources of ignition or heat.

These Turbo sparklers have been recalled after a number of incidents

