Sparklers urgently recalled in West Yorkshire after incidents with fireworks brand
A brand of sparklers have been urgently recalled in West Yorkshire after a number of incidents.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:00 pm
West Yorkshire Trading Service has issued a warning to anyone who may have bought Turbo sparklers, manufactured by Czech pyrotechnics company Klasek.
They say a small number of incidents have made the sparklers unsafe.
Anyone who may have purchased these sparklers is urged not to use them and keep them away from any sources of ignition or heat.
Trading Standards also advise anyone with the sparklers to contact the retailer Klasek for further information.