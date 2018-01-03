South Yorkshire woman dies following M1 crash

Have your say

An woman has died in hospital as a result of a crash on the M1 near Sheffield.

Elizabeth Harrison, 86, of Roper Lane, Barnsley, was a rear seat passenger in a Nissan Qashqai involved in a collision on the southbound carriageway at around 2.15pm on Saturday, December 30.

The incident occurred between junction 29 for Chesterfield and junction 28 for Alfreton.

All three emergency services attended. Elizabeth was transported to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital by Air Ambulance.

A 90-year-old passenger in the same vehicle, who was transported by road ambulance, remains there in a critical condition. If you have dash-cam footage of the incident, please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference 17000568680.

Alternatively, send Derbyshire police a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



