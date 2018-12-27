South Yorkshire Police constable denies assaulting teenager before Sheffield Wednesday game

Have your say

A South Yorkshire Police constable has denied assaulting a teenager at Leeds Crown Court.

Liam Stewart, 33, appeared before a judge at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

South Yorkshire Police constable Liam Stewart, 33, leaves Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on 18-year-old Louis McAndrew in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield on August 8 2017. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Stewart, who is a constable with South Yorkshire Police, is accused of assaulting 18-year-old Louis McAndrew in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield on August 8 2017.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said Mr McAndrew had come into contact with the police prior to the Sheffield Wednesday v Chesterfield League Cup fixture that evening.

The IOPC said he received hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Stewart, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, appeared before Judge Geoffrey Marson QC to enter a plea.

He appeared in the dock dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and a dark tie, and was flanked by one security officer.

Stewart, who is balding with closely shaved hair, spoke only to give his date of birth and his nationality as British.

Judge Marson told the officer he will go on trial in Leeds on April 23 but will appear in court for a further hearing on February 18

The judge granted Stewart conditional bail.