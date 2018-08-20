South Leeds band prepares to perform at Leeds Festival

South Leeds band Sounds Like A Storm are preparing for one of their biggest gigs yet - hitting the stage at Leeds and Reading Festivals this weekend.

The rock ‘n’ roll quartet, which formed in Middleton, will be performing on the BBC Radio 1 stage at the festivals after they were announced winners of the Futuresounds Events Emerging competition with BBC Music Introducing.

The band posted on Facebook that they were “absolutely thrilled” about the win and their gig, writing: “We cannot even describe how much this means to us.”

Sounds Like A Storm are made up of Sennen Ludman, 18, from Hunslet, Joe Schofield, 19, from Farnley, Connor Passey, 18, from Middleton, and Cormac Connolly, 18, from Beeston.

Frontman and guitarist Sennen told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “This is everything we’ve worked towards. We’re grateful, and over the moon but we’ve put the graft in. We’re not going to stop – who knows what the next 10 years may bring!”

In 2017, the band released two singles, Emission and Blind and Deaf, to huge acclaim and in January were named one to watch in 2018 by the YEP.

They will perform at Leeds Festival at noon on Saturday.

Visit https://www.musicglue.com/soundslikeastorm.