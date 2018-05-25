Sounds of the underground! Night of nostalgia for former regulars at Leeds’s legendary Phono club

Clubgoers outside the Phono in the early 1990s. Picture: Sarah Brayshaw.
Clubgoers outside the Phono in the early 1990s. Picture: Sarah Brayshaw.

It may have been dark and dingy but Le Phonographique was also a much-loved part of the Leeds nightclub scene for more than 20 years.

Tucked away at the bottom of a staircase inside the Merrion Centre, the club opened in 1979 and catered for punks, goths, rockers and other fans of alternative music.

And now former regulars at Le Phonographique – which closed in 2005 and was fondly known as the Phono – have got the chance to turn back the clock to its rough and ready heyday.

Leeds’s Wire club is staging a Phono night on Saturday, June 23, featuring some of the DJs who kept the crowds entertained down those steps at the Merrion Centre during the 1980s and 1990s.

They will be delivering a steady stream of dancefloor favourites from the Phono’s glory years, with bands such as The Sex Pistols, The Cult, Sisters of Mercy and Pop Will Eat Itself all likely to figure on the playlist.

The line-up of DJs at next month’s reunion event will include Rich Cordwell, who owned the club between 1993 and 1998.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The Phono was a special nightclub and the people that went there were like a family.

“If you didn’t really fit in at other clubs then you knew you would still be fine there.

“Goths and punks mixed with rockers, girls didn’t get hassled and there was no trouble.

“There will be some fantastic music played at the reunion so people need to dig out those old band T-shirts, crimp their hair and don some black eyeliner for a night that could take a lot of recovering from!”

The Phono’s claims to fame include hosting an impromptu gig by The Clash on their Busking Tour of 1985, while Marc Almond is also reputed to have had a stint as one of the club’s DJs.

Wire’s Phono night will run from 10pm until late, admission costs £5 before 11pm and £6 afterwards.

24 May 2018...... Windrush child Lorenzo Hoyte who came to Beeston in Leeds in the 1960s was unable to attend his mother or his brothers funerals because he is not classed as a British citizen and canot get a passport to travel abroad. he was also unable to travel to the Moscow Olympics in 1980 or the Los Angeles games in 1984 to see his sister Josyln Hoyte-Smith compete in the women's 4x400m relay.'Mt Hoyte, 61, now of Wrenthoprpe, Wakefield, works as a welder At Hopkins Catering Equipment in Pudsey. 'Lorenzo with his brothers Barbados passport he came into the country with as a child. Picture Tony Johnson.

Leeds Windrush victim could not travel to see star athlete sister’s Olympic glory