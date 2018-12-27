Songwriter’s new album finds success

Scholes singer-songwriter Chris Berry’s new album is receiving airplay and great reviews across Europe and the USA.

Long Hard Road features 12 of his own songs and acclaimed musicians including Snake Davis and Pete Marshall.

“I’ve released several albums in the past decade,” said Chris who has toured with Midge Ure of 80s chart-toppers Ultravox.

“But this is the one that means the most as it is all my own work and I’m so chuffed it is selling so well and has received great reviews.

“It’s a mix of rock, rock n roll, blues, soul, pop and ballads and is out on all formats CD, vinyl LP and iTunes, Spotify and all digital platforms.

“I’m so grateful to have a fantastic producer in John P Taylor at Mirage Music who I’ve worked with for years.”

Chris is well known for his Singing Farmers Concerts that he organised for 13 years, raising over £120,000 for RABI and plays over 100 gigs a year either as a solo act or with his band.

He is also recognised for his writing with the Yorkshire Post and has written several books.

Chris added: “The guys in the band have been terrific and we play several of the songs from the album.”

The video to Long Hard Road is on YouTube and the album can be bought on iTunes and Spotify as well as many others. The CD or vinyl LP can be bought from visit www.chrisberry.tv and go to the shop page.

The Chris Berry Band will be playing New Year’s Eve at the Red Lion in Shadwell.

Contact Richard or Kirsty at the pub for availability.

* Do you have a story to tell? Email details and pictures to: news@wetherbynews.co.uk