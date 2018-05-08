Solicitors, teacher and company directors among those arrested over child porn

FOUR COMPANY directors, two solicitors, a teacher and a member of the armed forces were among the 149 adults arrested by West Yorkshire Police last year on suspicion of viewing indecent images of children.

The force said this showed it didn’t matter who an offender was, they would be caught.

Detective Superintendent Darren Minton, of West Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding Central Governance Unit, said: “What we want to get across to anyone who is currently looking, or thinking about looking, at indecent images of children online is that we are catching people like you.

“Last year we arrested people in senior management positions, people who work in information technology, people who may have thought that they could hide their activities or wouldn’t be the kind of person that the police would come after.

“We don’t discriminate. If you’re looking at indecent images of children, you are a sex offender and that is something that we take extremely seriously.

“We want people to think about what an arrest for these people will have meant and what it would mean for you. Being investigated for this kind of offence has repercussions on all aspects of your life; your career, your family, your friends.

“There is help available to stop this harmful behaviour. Don’t leave it until after you get that knock on the door from the police to take action to stop.”