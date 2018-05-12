Social integration projects boosted across Leeds and West Yorkshire

more than £1m in funding is set to benefit a social integration charity, with projects in Leeds and West Yorkshire in line to prosper.

The Government has announced that £1.3million has been awarded to the ground-breaking Near Neighbours programme.

Near Neighbours helps to build relationships between different communities to address hate, fear, and the voices of division and bring people together from different backgrounds.

Leeds Muslim Youth Group has recently received funding for a community mosaic project in cooperation with AhlulBayt Cultural Centre, Leeds Mecca Masjid, All Hallows’ Church and Leeds Mandir.

The project aims to bring people together to create a public symbol of unity whilst making new friendships.

Baroness Eaton, Chair of Near Neighbours trustees, said: “I am thrilled to hear Near Neighbours will be continuing its vital work in creating harmony and friendships within communities in England.

“From visiting Near Neighbours projects in the past, I have no doubt this funding from the government for a further year will ensure an even greater impact for our diverse local communities.”

The work of Near Neighbours focuses on developing relationships between people of different faiths and ethnic backgrounds in some of England’s most diverse cities.

Many communities in these locations live separately without ever interacting with those different from them.

Near Neighbours works to bring them together to improve their neighbourhoods through social action in areas that are of shared concern and common values.