Soccer mums set for charity skydive as they look to send junior football team on tour

Two soccer mums are set to take part in a charity skydive to raise funds for their sons’ football team’s end-of-season tour.

Laura Horne, of Beeston, and Kelly Manton, of Morley, are taking part in the Tandem Skydive at the Peterlee Parachute Centre in Durham later this month.

They are aiming to raise enough money to send Churwell Lions under-13s - the team their sons represent - on a tour to Skegness Butlin’s ESF Festival of Football in May. The players have been busy bag packing, running raffles and tuck shops to help boost the final total.

To sponsor the pair visit the JustGiving pages at bit.ly/2BdizKD or bit.ly/2Tx62sG.