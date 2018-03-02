Snow train! Disabled dad comes up with his own way to take his children sledging

Dad-of-two Jonathan Atkins uses a mobility scooter to get around - but that didn't stop him taking his children sledging.

Jonathan, who has a spinal condition, hooked three sledges up to his scooter so that he could still give Betsy, seven, and Ben, five, a ride around their street in Horbury, near Wakefield.

They were joined by their friends Ruben and Colin, both seven.

"The reason I did it was because of my disability. I cannot run around and play with my children like 'normal' dads so I always try and make the best of a bad situation; it also helps I'm quite ridiculous!" said Jonathan.

